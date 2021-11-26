Mr Goxx, the crypto-trading hamster, dies

Mr Goxx, a cryptocurrency-trading hamster who outperformed big-name investors including Warren Buffet, has died.

Mr Goxx's German owners shared the news of his loss on Twitter and Twitch, telling fans that the furry trader "fell asleep peacefully on Monday morning".

We feared this day like no other and are truly shocked for it to happen just now.



In deep sorrow, we have to announce the loss of our beloved furry friend. — Mr. Goxx (@mrgoxx) November 24, 2021



Mr Goxx began trading in June after his owners joked that he could make smarter investing decisions than the average crypto punter.



Goxx Capital was born, with Mr Goxx getting his own trading office, complete with furniture.



To pick which crypto he would trade, the rodent ran in his "intention wheel". Then he would run through one of two tunnels - one for "buy and one for "sell". Each time he ran through a tunnel, a trade was completed.





After a rocky start, he posted impressive numbers and was up by nearly 20% when his career was cut tragically short.



His talents saw the hamster gain a cult following, with thousands tuning in to watch his exploits on Twitch and follow his trades on Twitter, gaining him a shoutout on The Daily Show.

Ever the entrepreneur, he parlayed his fame into profit, selling merchandise, including mouse mats.



In their heartfelt message on his passing, Mr Goxx's owners said: "You will be missed, and your memory will live forever on the blockchain."