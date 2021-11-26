Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Retail banking
Editorial
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Mr Goxx, the crypto-trading hamster, dies

Mr Goxx, a cryptocurrency-trading hamster who outperformed big-name investors including Warren Buffet, has died.

Mr Goxx's German owners shared the news of his loss on Twitter and Twitch, telling fans that the furry trader "fell asleep peacefully on Monday morning".


Mr Goxx began trading in June after his owners joked that he could make smarter investing decisions than the average crypto punter.

Goxx Capital was born, with Mr Goxx getting his own trading office, complete with furniture.

To pick which crypto he would trade, the rodent ran in his "intention wheel". Then he would run through one of two tunnels - one for "buy and one for "sell". Each time he ran through a tunnel, a trade was completed.


After a rocky start, he posted impressive numbers and was up by nearly 20% when his career was cut tragically short.

His talents saw the hamster gain a cult following, with thousands tuning in to watch his exploits on Twitch and follow his trades on Twitter, gaining him a shoutout on The Daily Show.

Ever the entrepreneur, he parlayed his fame into profit, selling  merchandise, including mouse mats.

In their heartfelt message on his passing, Mr Goxx's owners said: "You will be missed, and your memory will live forever on the blockchain."

