Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/sustainable

News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

QuantCube

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Big data ESGtech Innovation Machine learning
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
QuantCube launches real-time indicators to track economic and environmental change

QuantCube launches real-time indicators to track economic and environmental change

Alternative data specialist QuantCube has today launched four new real-time economic indicators, which use intelligence gathered from European Space Agency (ESA) global satellite data to track environmental change.

These new indicators include:

  1. The urban growth index – measuring development in cities and urban areas over time;
  2. The NO2 pollution index – tracking human activity by comparing average nitrogen dioxide produced across different regions;
  3. The water stress index – monitoring water surface fluctuations to pinpoint the likely occurrence of drought and water shortages; and
  4. The agricultural index – observing agricultural land usage to help predict changes in agricultural yields.

Harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) and big data techniques to process the extensive datasets, these indicators meet financial institutions’ demand for insights into how economies are evolving in terms of urban growth, agricultural yields, pollution, and water supply. The information can be delivered in granular detail – both at regional and country level.

In the long-term, the indicators have the potential to provide insight into measuring environmental sustainability.

Thanh-Long Huynh, CEO of QuantCube, said that over the last two years the company has been working closely with the ESA on a demonstration project, applying AI and deep learning techniques to their earth observation data to create the new set of indicators. “Combining the satellite data from ESA with additional QuantCube data sources¬ allows us to provide a new set of indicators for measuring economic changes in granular detail across key sectors of the economy,” he explained.

ESA’s applications engineer, Volker Schumacher, added: “We’re very happy that QuantCube is now launching these four new Global Satellite indicators to market and that financial institutions and other organisations will be able to benefit from this new real-time economic intelligence.”

The new set of QuantCube Global Satellite indicators are now incorporated into QuantCube’s Macroeconomic Intelligence Platform, which also provides real-time indicators for inflation, tourism, global trade, and key macro-economic variables.

Related Companies

QuantCube

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Big data ESGtech Innovation Machine learning
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Ready for Real-Time? Delivering unrivalled value for European Banks

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] Addressing the Poverty Premium: A data-led approach[New Paper] Addressing the Poverty Premium: A data-led approach

Trending

Trending

  1. Amazon to ban Visa credit cards in the UK

  2. Revolut launches ‘offensive’ menstruation campaign

  3. European Payments Initiative seeks funding to take on Visa and Mastercard

  4. ECB extends oversight of electronic payments to digital wallets and crypto-assets

  5. Stripe launches online-to-offline Terminal across Europe

Research
See all reports »
Facing up to the Future: Biometric Automation in Banking

Facing up to the Future: Biometric Automation in Banking

The Future of Wealth Management 2022

The Future of Wealth Management 2022

Addressing the Poverty Premium: A data-led approach

Addressing the Poverty Premium: A data-led approach