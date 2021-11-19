Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Payments

Keywords

Banking-as-a-service Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Russian retailer X5 Group pilots financial services

Russian retailer X5 Group pilots financial services

Russian food retailer, that operates Pyaterochka, Perekrestok and Karusel brands, will uplift loyalty cards and add banking services such as payments, money transfers and rouble-denominated cashback.

As more and more companies tap into banking-as-a-service, the Russian grocer will allow users to order a plastic debit card and soon 30 Pyaterochka stores in Moscow will issue cards.

Users will be able to replenish their X5 Card through the Perekrestok, Pyaterochka and Alfa Bank mobile apps without fees, at the ATMs of any bank in the Russian Federation or through the Faster Payments System.

X5 Card users will also receive cashback of up to 2% on purchases, and up to 8% annual interest on their balance. The project will be carried out by an independent company, whose founders include X5 Group and Alfa Bank.

Igor Shekhterman, CEO of X5 Group said: “X5’s strategy calls for a presence at every stage of the customer journey, which is why we launched X5 Bank. We are the first to launch one of the most highly sought-after banking products - a debit card that combines both loyalty points and banking functionality. This is the sort of business that will enable us to be even closer to our customers and to offer convenient new possibilities for the customer.”

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Payments

Keywords

Banking-as-a-service Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Machine Learning: The true solution for mitigating fraud in a digital world

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Impact Study] Continuous Reinvention: The holy grail of Digital Transformation[Impact Study] Continuous Reinvention: The holy grail of Digital Transformation

Trending

Trending

  1. Amazon to ban Visa credit cards in the UK

  2. Revolut launches ‘offensive’ menstruation campaign

  3. Binance and Ripple weigh in on crypto regulation

  4. Starling Bank buys &#163;1 billion mortgage book

  5. ECB taps ING&#39;s Evelien Witlox to lead digital euro programme

Research
See all reports »
Facing up to the Future: Biometric Automation in Banking

Facing up to the Future: Biometric Automation in Banking

The Future of Wealth Management 2022

The Future of Wealth Management 2022

Addressing the Poverty Premium: A data-led approach

Addressing the Poverty Premium: A data-led approach