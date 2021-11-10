Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
Visa launches Eco Benefits bundle

Visa launches Eco Benefits bundle

Visa has unveiled a package of sustainability-focused benefits for account issuers designed to enable and encourage their cardholders to go green.

Rolled out to issuers around the world during next year, beginning in Europe, the Visa Eco Benefits bundle is designed to help cardholders understand the environmental impact of their spending and to encourage sustainable behaviour.

It includes a carbon footprint calculator from fintech ecolytiq; the ability to let cardholders offset their carbon; educational tools; sustainable card materials; donations to environmental groups; and cardholder rewards for sustainable behaviour.

Charlotte Hogg, CEO, Europe, Visa, says: “As an engine of global commerce, we have the opportunity to work with clients and partners around the world to help embed sustainability into the payments ecosystem and support cardholder and business choices through the transition.”

