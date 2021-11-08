Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Fidelity Investments Visa Jumo

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking

Keywords

Banking-as-a-service SME
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Fidelity and Visa back emerging markets lender Jumo

Fidelity and Visa back emerging markets lender Jumo

Jumo, a South African and London-based fintech startup that helps the underbanked get access to financial services such as loans and savings products, has raised $120 million with backing from Fidelity and Visa.

Fopunded in 2015, Jumo offers savings and credit products to entrepreneurs in emerging markets, as well as financial services infrastructure to partners such as eMoney operators, mobile fintech platforms and banks.

The latest funding round brings Jumo’s total funding raised to date to c$200 million. Prior investment rounds have included Leapfrog, Goldman Sachs, Finnfund, Proparco, Vostok Emerging Finance and Brook Asset Management.

“Jumo’s lending platform is highly attractive in its ability to scale across markets and drive financial inclusion by creating access to credit for consumers and small businesses,” says Melissa McSherry, global head of risk and identity services at Visa. “We are excited about our investment in JUMO and are looking forward to accelerating adoption of Jumo’s platform across markets and delivering on Visa’s mission of helping Individuals, businesses, and economies to thrive.”

In the five years since its inception, Jumo has enabled the disbursement of more than $3.5 billion in loans and reached over 18 million customers and small businesses.

Active in seven markets including Ghana, Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Zambia, Côte d’Ivoire and Pakistan, Jumo says the new funding will be used to scale the platform to increase the number of financial products on offer to SMEs, as well as providing longer term lending options for merchants and bigger businesses.

Related Companies

Fidelity Investments Visa Jumo

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking

Keywords

Banking-as-a-service SME
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: Sustainable Finance.Live – 1 & 2 December 2021 - Supply Chain Traceability: Better Data, Lower Risk​

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Ready for Real-Time? Delivering unrivalled value for European Banks[Webinar] Ready for Real-Time? Delivering unrivalled value for European Banks

Trending

Related News
South African lending startup Jumo raises $12.5 million
/payments

South African lending startup Jumo raises $12.5 million

South Africa's Jumo scores Goldman Sachs investment for Asian expansion

South Africa's Jumo scores Goldman Sachs investment for Asian expansion

Trending

  1. HSBC signs multi-year DevOps deal with CloudBees

  2. Starling Bank launches &#39;Bills Manager&#39;

  3. Revolut app lets customers sketch their own card design

  4. Klarna launches one-stop shopping app globally

  5. JPMorgan estimates CBDCs could save corporates &#163;100 billion in transaction costs

Research
See all reports »
Addressing the Poverty Premium: A data-led approach

Addressing the Poverty Premium: A data-led approach

Continuous Reinvention: The holy grail of Digital Transformation

Continuous Reinvention: The holy grail of Digital Transformation

Open Banking powered by the Cloud, Democratising Finance at Scale

Open Banking powered by the Cloud, Democratising Finance at Scale