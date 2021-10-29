Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
Squid Game crypto price soars as players scramble to join online tournament

Squid Game mania has spread its tentacles into the crypto world, with the token for a new play-to-earn online game based on the smash-hit Netflix show soaring in value from one cent to over $6 in four days.

The online Squid Game, which is "coming soon", is a crypto play-to-earn platform inspired by the Korean series about a high-stakes tournament of children's games.

Unlike the TV show, there are no "deadly consequences" and no limits to the number of people who can play, bu to participate in each game players need to put up a stake in the form of Squid tokens or related NFTs from the maker's marketplace.

The tokens launched on Tuesday and have since seen a dizzying price rise, from $0.012 to $6.27 by 9:00am EST on Friday, according to CoinMarketCap.

However, anyone looking to make a killing by trading the token could lose out, with CoinMarketCap warning that it has received multiple reports that people are not able to sell Squid on decentralised exchange Pancakeswap.

For those looking to play, the Squid funds are put into a prize pool for each of the rounds, minus a 10% split for the game developers.

To participate in the sixth and final game, players need to put up an entry fee of 15000 Squid (worth over $90,000 at the time of publication) as well as buy an NFT.

