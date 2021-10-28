Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Chase digital bank arrives on Google Play and Apple App Store

JPMorgan Chase is inviting UK consumers to head to the Google Play and Apple App Store to download its new digital current account and open an account in minutes.

Chase officially launched its UK digital bank in September, offering a fee-free current account that combines money management features with cashback rewards.

Chase has been taking a controlled approach to onboarding people, initially inviting users to sign up online. With the app's arrival on the Google Play and the App Store, new customers can now download the app straight to their phones and sign up in a few minutes.

Chase intends to eventually expand into personal lending, investment, and even mortgages in a bid to "upend the UK banking market".

