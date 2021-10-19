Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cloud

News and resources on cloud strategy, selection, build, migration and operation for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Pismo

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Retail banking Start ups Payments

Keywords

Core banking systems
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Amazon joins $108m funding round for Brazil&#39;s Pismo

Amazon joins $108m funding round for Brazil's Pismo

Brazilian cloud-native core banking and payments platform Pismo has set its sights on international expansion after raising $108 million in a Series B fundraising round led by SoftBank, Amazon and Accel.

B3, Falabella Ventures and PruVen joined the round for Pismo, which was founded in 2016 by four experienced tech entrepreneurs in Brazil.

Pismo's cloud-native core processing platform helps banks, fintechs, and other financial institutions rapidly launch products for cards and payments, digital banking, digital wallets, and marketplaces.

The startup has already won deals with major Latin American players, including Banco Itaú, BTG, Cora, N26 and Falabella. Its platform handles more than four billion API calls monthly and hosts more than 25 million accounts which together transact more than $3 billion a month.

Now, Pismo is looking to go global, setting up offices in Austin, Texas, Bristol in the UK, and in Singapore.

“With the widest product coverage in the market and cutting-edge technology adopted at scale, Pismo is now ready for a new phase of growth. On the back of this funding round, we will build further on the momentum and scale we already have in LATAM, and accelerate international expansion,” says Ricardo Josua, CEO, Pismo.

Related Companies

Pismo

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Retail banking Start ups Payments

Keywords

Core banking systems
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Augmenting the Credit Lifecycle with Automation

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Creating a Skill Development Programme aligned to Strategic Planning[Webinar] Creating a Skill Development Programme aligned to Strategic Planning

Trending

Trending

  1. Digital Pound Foundation launches to promote UK CBDC

  2. FCA staff revolt over Rathi&#39;s transformation programme

  3. Bank of America launches Recipient Select for B2C payouts

  4. BNY Mellon moves wire payments into Microsoft Azure

  5. Klarna introduces package of measures to rebuff BNPL critics

Research
See all reports »
Five Factors to consider when building Operational Resilience

Five Factors to consider when building Operational Resilience

Core Banking on the Cloud - The Catalyst for Innovation, Agility and Efficiency

Core Banking on the Cloud - The Catalyst for Innovation, Agility and Efficiency

Prepare to Choose: 4 factors Banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider

Prepare to Choose: 4 factors Banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider