Markets
TradingView

TradingView hits $3bn valuation

TradingView, a social network and charting platform for traders and investors, has hit a $3 billion valuation off the back of a $298 million investment round led by Tiger Global.

Founded in 2011, TradingView now has over 30 million monthly users and paying customers in more than 180 countries.

With retail investing surging, the firm has seen a 400% increase in created accounts, and a 237% increase in visitors to the platform in the last 18 months.

The company is also doubling down on its broker relationships and is expecting to partner and integrate with most major platforms over the next few years to allow consumers to trade directly from TradingView.

Denis Globa, CEO, TradingView, says: "We built this company with the belief that people everywhere want the same thing: to be in control of their own economic futures.

"We work towards this by creating an environment where all traders and investors can Look first / Then leap."

TradingView

Markets

