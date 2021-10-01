Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Identity decisioning platform Alloy joins the unicorn club

Identity decisioning platform Alloy joins the unicorn club

Alloy, the New York-based startup behind an operating system that helps banks and fintechs make better identity and risk decisions, has joined the unicorn club off the back of a $100 million Series C funding round led by Lightspeed Ventures.

Canapi Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, Avid Ventures and Felicis Ventures joined the round, which brings Alloy's valuation to $1.35 billion.

The money will be used to build out Alloys product offering. Over the last year, what began as a platform used to automate onboarding identity decisions has grown to also include transaction monitoring.

Now, the firm wants to ensure that its API-based platform can be used to create customer identity profiles that can be used to prevent fraud and minimize risk; future product expansions will incorporate richer data and risk signals to give financial institutions a full, 360-degree picture of their customers.

Tommy Nicholas, CEO, Alloy, says: “Identity and its associated risk isn’t something businesses should be figuring out, it should just be something they install.

"As Alloy grows into a multi-product platform for the full customer identity lifecycle, we can not only help make risk easier to understand, but also further industry innovation by making fintech products easier to build.”

