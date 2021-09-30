Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/devops

News and resources on devops, tools, platforms and APIs for developers and tech leaders in banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Citi QC Ware

Lead Channel

DevOps

Channels

Wholesale banking Markets

Keywords

Innovation Quantum computing
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Citi joins $25 million round in quantum pioneer QC Ware

Citi joins $25 million round in quantum pioneer QC Ware

Citi has joined a $25 million round in QC Ware, a developer of high-powered applications for near-term 1quantum hardware.

Koch Disruptive Technologies and polymer company Covestro, co-led the round with participation from Samsung Ventures and returning investors Citi, the D. E. Shaw group, and Pegasus Tech Ventures.

In April Goldman Sachs claimed a quantum computing breakthrough in a collaborative research initiative with QC Ware, designing algorithms for Monte Carlo simulations it says could be used on hardware that may be available in as little as five years.

“QC Ware’s research in financial services demonstrates the promise of quantum computing in the sector,” says Sandeep Arora, ICG head of digital and ICG chief investment officer at Citi. “We are looking forward to exploring how quantum computing can benefit Citi as the space continues to develop.”

Related Companies

Citi QC Ware

Lead Channel

DevOps

Channels

Wholesale banking Markets

Keywords

Innovation Quantum computing
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Corporate Mobile Banking and the Road to Omnichannel

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How can Payments Innovation supercharge the Customer Experience?[Webinar] How can Payments Innovation supercharge the Customer Experience?

Trending

Related News
Credit Agricole CIB kickstarts quantum project
/devops

Credit Agricole CIB kickstarts quantum project

CQC develops algo to accelerate Monte Carlo integration with quantum computers
/devops

CQC develops algo to accelerate Monte Carlo integration with quantum computers

Toshiba and Dharma Capital bid to bring quasi-quantum computing to HFT

13 May

Goldman Sachs makes quantum breakthrough

30 Apr

Ally partners with Microsoft Azure to prepare quantum computing-ready workforce

23 Apr

Deutsche Börse tests quantum computing for risk models

11 Mar

Trending

  1. Santander to shutter Wise rival PagoFX

  2. Starling to launch banking-as-a-service package in Europe

  3. Lloyds gives users control over contactless limits amid fraud fears

  4. Goldman Sachs exec who led Marcus retires

  5. Mastercard enters BNPL arena

Research
See all reports »
Prepare to Choose: 4 factors banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider

Prepare to Choose: 4 factors banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider

Addressing tech skills shortages in financial services

Addressing tech skills shortages in financial services

Competitive Advantage through Cloud Connectivity

Competitive Advantage through Cloud Connectivity