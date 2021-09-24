Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

People's Bank of China

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

DeFi digital currency Reporting/compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
China cracks down on crypto transactions

China cracks down on crypto transactions

China’s central bank announced a clampdown on cryptocurrency trading on Friday, calling all digital currency activities illegal, and vowed to crack down on the sector.

In a Q&A posted to the People's Bank of China (PBOC) website, the central bank said services offering trading, order matching, token issuance, and derivatives for virtual currencies are strictly prohibited.

CNBC translates the document as stating: “Overseas virtual currency exchanges that use the internet to odder services to domestic residents is also considered illegal financial activity […] Financial institutions and non-bank payment institutions cannot offer services to activities and operation related to virtual currencies.”

Earlier this month China turned its sights on cryptocurrency miners, with the National Development Reform Commission targeting those who attempt to disguise themselves as data researchers or storage facilities.

In July this year, the PBOC shut down a Beijing-based software firm because of its suspected involvement with crypto trading.

Related Companies

People's Bank of China

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

DeFi digital currency Reporting/compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Competitive Advantage through Cloud Connectivity

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] The true cost of operational losses and the need to overhaul internal processes[Webinar] The true cost of operational losses and the need to overhaul internal processes

Trending

Trending

  1. Barclays hires Amazon payments head to lead POS finance business

  2. JPMorgan Chase to replace US retail core with Thought Machine&#39;s Vault

  3. Deutsche Bank acquires Better Payment

  4. Chase digital bank launches in the UK

  5. JP Morgan&#39;s UK digital bank ready for launch

Research
See all reports »
Prepare to Choose: 4 factors banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider

Prepare to Choose: 4 factors banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider

Addressing tech skills shortages in financial services

Addressing tech skills shortages in financial services

Competitive Advantage through Cloud Connectivity

Competitive Advantage through Cloud Connectivity