Peaks raises €5 million on Rabobank exit

Dutch digital investment platform Peaks has received €5 million in growth capital from Haerlem Capital & Rithmeester, who have snapped up a stake previously owned by Rabobank Frontier Ventures.

Launched in 2017 as a platform for first-time investors and millennials, Peaks now counts more than 130,000 active users in the Netherlands and Germany.



The firm claims to offer the first mobile app in Europe that lets people invest using their spare change, rounding up the amount spent on debit and credit cards to the next euro and investing the difference in user portfolios. Customers can also use the app to invest in higher amounts and schedule regular investment payments.



Tom Arends, CEO of Peaks, says: "With this new injection of capital, we want to keep growing our customer base in the Netherlands and Germany and expand our services to make investing even more accessible to a broader group of consumers. In the near future, for example, we want to enable our users to build their own portfolio to match their own personal preferences, so they have even more control over their investments."