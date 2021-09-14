Integrated Finance raises £2m

Fintech infrastructure platform Integrated Finance has raised £2 million in a seed funding round led by Octopus Ventures.

500 Start-Ups, SuperSeed Ventures, and angels Chris Adelsbach, Srin Madipalli, and John Erdimansinga joined the round.



The Integrated Finance platform offers infrastructure APIs that help developers at fintech startups and big banks alike build embedded financial services quickly.



Alistair Cotton, CEO, Integrated Finance, says: “As software rapidly changes how financial services are delivered, businesses are now confronted with an ever-expanding digital financial supply chain they can use to adapt to changing customer requirements.



"The Integrated Finance platform allows fintechs to speed up innovation, by simplifying connections to all of their banks and suppliers to a single API.”