News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
Marshmallow announces Series B funding round

Marshmallow announces Series B funding round

InsurTech Marshmallow has raised $85m as part of its Series B funding round – making it the UK’s latest tech unicorn.

As a licensed insurance carrier powered by technology, the firm seeks to renovate the insurance industry by offering customers who fall outside the typical ‘good risk’ profile, a fairer and faster service, via the utilisation of data and artificial intelligence (AI).

Conceived by twins Oliver and Alexander Kent-Braham, the firm - valued at over $1.25bn - is one of the first UK unicorns to be founded by individuals that are Black, or have Black heritage.

Funds from the Series B will be deployed to further expand the disruptive brand across Europe, as well as grow its motor insurance market share in the UK. Prominent backers include Passion Capital, Investec Bank and Scor.

Commenting on the raise, Oliver Kent-Braham, co-founder and CEO of Marshmallow, said: “Customers are voting with their feet - and they clearly want a modern insurance offering. We’ve only just scratched the surface of disrupting a market worth $5 trillion globally, and there’s so much more we’re planning to do in the coming years. We look forward to building more products that help people in their time of need.”

As one of just two insurtechs to have secured an insurance licence in the UK, Marshmallow has enjoyed a growth of over 100% in the last six months, and has sold over 100,000 policies to date. It is fast becoming a leader in the insurance space.

Marshmallow’s Series B raise follows its Series A, in November 2020, which secured the company $30 million. The firm has raised a total of $120m since it was founded.

[Webinar] Accelerating Innovation and Speed-to-Market with APIs and the Financial Ecosystem[Webinar] Accelerating Innovation and Speed-to-Market with APIs and the Financial Ecosystem

