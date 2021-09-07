Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
India launches Account Aggregator system

India launches Account Aggregator system

India's big banks have taken the open banking plunge, launching an Account Aggregator (AA) data sharing system.

HDFC, Kotak, ICICI, Axis, SBI, IndusInd, IDFC and Federal have launched the system, which gives their customers the option to share their financial data with other firms through an API-based repository.

Years in the making, AA will be open to firms that secure licenses from the Reserve Bank of India. The system connects account aggregators, financial information providers and financial information users.

Rajeshwar Rao, deputy governor, RBI, says: "The Account Aggregator model will help in the democratisation of data and shift the power over data accessibility and usage to owners of data rather than the holders of data."

The RBI hopes that by increasing access to data it can boost financial inclusion, particularly by making it easier for people and small businesses to secure loans in a market with a patchy credit rating system.

[New Impact Study] Corporate Mobile Banking and the Road to Omnichannel[New Impact Study] Corporate Mobile Banking and the Road to Omnichannel

