Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Financial inclusion

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Pollen Street Capital buys majority stake in mobile top-up service Ding

Pollen Street Capital buys majority stake in mobile top-up service Ding

Irish mobile top-up service provider Ding has sold a majority stake to London-based private equity player Pollen Street Capital.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed but the equity value is pegged at around $300 million, says the Irish Times, citing industry sources.

Founded in 2006 by Mark Roden, Ding has developed into a global leader in international top-up and credit transfers, offering customers the ability to top up online, through an app, via partners through the Ding API and in over 600,000 retail stores.

The firm now claims to serve millions of customers around the world - who have sent almost a half a billion tops-ups.

The Pollen Street Capital deal is the first time that Ding has taken external investment. As the biggest shareholders, Roden and his family can expect a major windfall.

The Pollen investment - alongside a "substantial investment from Roden - will be used to develop new products and expand into new geographies.

Says Roden: "The addition of a strategic investor to our company marks an important milestone for Ding and sets us up for significant growth."

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Financial inclusion

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: Take the Annual Finextra Payments Industry Survey - The Essential Trends Impacting the Criticality of the Payments Industry

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] From Surviving to Thriving: Digital Customer Engagement beyond Video Conferencing[New Impact Study] From Surviving to Thriving: Digital Customer Engagement beyond Video Conferencing

Trending

Trending

  1. Celo launches $100m fund to support DeFi adoption

  2. ANZ, Citi, HSBC and Standard Chartered in the running for MAS digital currency prize

  3. Balance raises $25m for B2B digital checkout platform

  4. Ikea owner invests in BNPL firm Jifiti

  5. Amazon partners Affirm to offer customers BNPL option

Research
See all reports »
Corporate Mobile Banking and the Road to Omnichannel

Corporate Mobile Banking and the Road to Omnichannel

Cost of doing business as usual or an avoidable drain on margin?

Cost of doing business as usual or an avoidable drain on margin?

SMEs Front and Centre

SMEs Front and Centre