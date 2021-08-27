Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Balance

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

E-commerce Electronic bill presentment and payment
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Balance raises $25m for B2B digital checkout platform

Balance raises $25m for B2B digital checkout platform

Balance, a digital checkout platform for B2B businesses, has raised $25 million in Series A funding led by Ribbit Capital with participation from Stripe.

Avid Ventures, Lightspeed Ventures, Y Combinator Continuity Fund, SciFi VC and UpWest and a host of early employees and executives from Square, Plaid, Coinbase, Stripe, and PayPal joined the round.

Balance officially launched its self-serve digital checkout platform earlier this year, vowing to transform the online payments experience for B2B companies, bringing an Amazon-like experience.

The platform lets any merchant, marketplace or SaaS company that sells goods and services online and offline offer their buyers a wide array of payment methods and terms, and get paid instantly.

Balance says users get a payment experience that is as convenient as consumer checkout, automatic collection, reconciliation and settlement, instant, automated financing, and APIs for developers.

The startup is already partnering with e-commerce giants like BigCommerce, as well as Magento, leading B2B e-commerce agencies, and soon to include Salesforce.

Bar Geron, CEO, Balance, says: “Global B2B trade being done mostly offline is resulting in high cost of living and economic inefficiencies, worldwide. We are at the very early innings of a massive shift from offline to online, across industries.

“Our goal is to facilitate this transition with an amazing transaction experience for businesses and suppliers, making it a no-brainer for every B2B business to start selling online."

Related Companies

Balance

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

E-commerce Electronic bill presentment and payment
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Modernise, Innovate and Transform on the Cloud

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Corporate Mobile Banking and the Road to Omnichannel[New Impact Study] Corporate Mobile Banking and the Road to Omnichannel

Trending

Related News
Stripe and Levchin back B2B digital payments startup Balance
/startups

Stripe and Levchin back B2B digital payments startup Balance

Trending

  1. Money.co.uk slams Klarna over BNPL versus credit card claims

  2. NatWest and Mastercard extend payments app to almost half of UK mobile banking users

  3. Visa pays $150,000 for CryptoPunk NFT

  4. Nubank seeks $55bn valuation in IPO - Reuters

  5. Bank of America granted record number of patents

Research
See all reports »
Corporate Mobile Banking and the Road to Omnichannel

Corporate Mobile Banking and the Road to Omnichannel

Cost of doing business as usual or an avoidable drain on margin?

Cost of doing business as usual or an avoidable drain on margin?

SMEs Front and Centre

SMEs Front and Centre