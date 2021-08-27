Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Payments Wealth management

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions Open APIs Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
National Bank of Canada takes majority stake in data sharing startup Flinks

National Bank of Canada takes majority stake in data sharing startup Flinks

National Bank of Canada is paying C$103 million for a majority stake in Flinks, a Montreal-based data aggregation startup.

The deal sees National Bank's stake in Flinks rise from 28% to 80% and includes C$30 million in growth capital that will be used to build on the fintech's recent launch in the US.

Flinks connects hundreds of companies with banks in Canada, US and Europe, helping them access customers' account data.

With National Bank's backing, the firm not only wants to build out its US presence but also double its headcount and grow its market share in the wealth and lending spaces.

In its home market, it could be set to benefit from the Canadian government's recent move to pave the way for an open banking regime in the country by the beginning of 2023.

Yves-Gabriel Leboeuf, COE, Flinks, says: "With this investment, we have the financial backing, expertise, and network to make it ever more easy and efficient to use financial data."

Louis Vachon, CEO, National Bank of Canada, adds: "Flinks is strategically positioned at a key moment in the evolution of customer experiences.

"The combination of talent and data technology solutions that Flinks boast put them in a good position to capture the opportunities offered by a high-growth marketplace in North America."

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Payments Wealth management

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions Open APIs Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Future-proofing Cross-Border Payments in a rapidly evolving world

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Modernise, Innovate and Transform on the Cloud[Webinar] Modernise, Innovate and Transform on the Cloud

Trending

Related News
Canada sets 2023 target for open banking regime
/regulation

Canada sets 2023 target for open banking regime

Canadian data sharing startup Flinks closes $11m Series A
/startups

Canadian data sharing startup Flinks closes $11m Series A

National Bank of Canada invests in local data sharing startup Flinks

05 Jul 2018

Trending

  1. NatWest and Mastercard extend payments app to almost half of UK mobile banking users

  2. Top 25 financial services employers for women: Who is on Forbes’ 2021 list?

  3. Money.co.uk slams Klarna over BNPL versus credit card claims

  4. Visa pays $150,000 for CryptoPunk NFT

  5. Whitelabel NFT Marketplace Development - Build and Launch your Own NFT Marketplace

Research
See all reports »
Corporate Mobile Banking and the Road to Omnichannel

Corporate Mobile Banking and the Road to Omnichannel

Cost of doing business as usual or an avoidable drain on margin?

Cost of doing business as usual or an avoidable drain on margin?

SMEs Front and Centre

SMEs Front and Centre