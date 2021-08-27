Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Westpac

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Call centres Outsourcing
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Westpac rolls back offshore outsourcing for customer facing contact roles

Westpac rolls back offshore outsourcing for customer facing contact roles

Westpac has brough over 1000 jobs back to Australia following a commitment in 2020 to roll back offshoring of customer facing contact roles.

The 1,075 jobs brought back onshore, split across Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide, primarily support Customer Assist, which directly helps customers impacted by Covid, and the mortgage process.

The move follows an admission by the lender that it had failed to keep up with a surge in demand during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Westpac chief Peter King says: “Covid has resulted in some of the highest levels of customer contact we have seen, and the new roles are focused on helping our customers manage the impact of the pandemic for both themselves and their businesses.

“We continue to make changes that bolster how we support customers, and we will shortly have 100% of our customer calls answered by someone in Australia."

Training is underway for the final group of employees recruited and it is expected that the full transition of onshoring processes will be completed this year.

The switch is expected to boost productivity but will initially increase costs by around $45 million per annum. The bank will also continue to work with overseas partners, particularly when it comes to tech and operations.

Related Companies

Westpac

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Call centres Outsourcing
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Stemming the tide of Social Engineering Scams with Behavioural Insights

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[NextGen Nordics Webinar] Creating the P27 Ecosystem and Layer 2 Services[NextGen Nordics Webinar] Creating the P27 Ecosystem and Layer 2 Services

Trending

Related News
Westpac to close 48 branches
/retail

Westpac to close 48 branches

Westpac clamps down on abusive messages sent via payment transactions
/payments

Westpac clamps down on abusive messages sent via payment transactions

Westpac to send branch staff real-time scam alerts

10 Aug 2020

Citing Covid-19, Westpac brings 1000 call centre jobs back to Australia

29 Jul 2020

The WFH hub is here to stay - Westpac

17 Jun 2020

Westpac blames technology and human error for AML failure

04 Jun 2020

Trending

  1. NatWest and Mastercard extend payments app to almost half of UK mobile banking users

  2. Top 25 financial services employers for women: Who is on Forbes’ 2021 list?

  3. Money.co.uk slams Klarna over BNPL versus credit card claims

  4. Visa pays $150,000 for CryptoPunk NFT

  5. Whitelabel NFT Marketplace Development - Build and Launch your Own NFT Marketplace

Research
See all reports »
Corporate Mobile Banking and the Road to Omnichannel

Corporate Mobile Banking and the Road to Omnichannel

Cost of doing business as usual or an avoidable drain on margin?

Cost of doing business as usual or an avoidable drain on margin?

SMEs Front and Centre

SMEs Front and Centre