News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
NatWest

NatWest

Sustainable

Sustainable

NatWest partners Spotify on green business podcast

NatWest partners Spotify on green business podcast

NatWest is teaming up with Spotify to launch a carbon neutral podcast series focused on climate champions from the UK business community.

Green Business Builders, hosted by Paralympian and broadcaster Ade Adepitan, will share the environmental stories of a host of firms, big and small.

NatWest and Spotify are offsetting carbon emissions generated by the production and streaming of the podcast - 480 tonnes of CO2 output. The pair will be working with Forest Carbon to support reforestation projects across the UK.

Solange Chamberlain, COO, commercial banking, NatWest, says: "As a leading bank in the UK helping to address the climate challenge, it’s crucial that businesses have the information they need to help them make decisions that are good for them and for the planet, and that they feel empowered and ready to take action.

"We look forward to hearing about where the fantastic businesses featured in this series have inspired the wider community to go greener."

NatWest has made a flurry of green moves recently: earlier this month, it said it will offer a preferential interest rate to customers who are looking to re-mortgage an energy efficient property, while it has also embedded a free carbon footprint tracker within its app.

