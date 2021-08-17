Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Hapi

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Personal finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Hapi launches app to help families invest for children&#39;s future

Hapi launches app to help families invest for children's future

UK startup Hapi has launched an app designed to help parents plan and invest for their children's future.

Through the app, parents can open a Junior stocks & shares ISA or a general investment account to help them plan and afford future expenses such as university fees, school fees and first home deposits.

Based on the child’s age, the investments selected and the goal selected, the app will suggest the monthly contribution require and will monitor it over time to help the parents stay on track.

Each account also has a unique link that allows grandparents, godparents, aunts, uncles and anyone else to contribute directly to the child’s account. Every contribution can also include a message and a picture that is then stored in Hapi’s “time capsule” allowing the child to relive all the memories when they access the funds at the age of 18.

The app is free to download, with Hapi taking a percentage fee on the amount invested, payable annually.

Related Companies

Hapi

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Personal finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Future-proofing Cross-Border Payments in a rapidly evolving world

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] SMEs Front and Centre - How business needs are driving (Instant) Payments Innovation[New Paper] SMEs Front and Centre - How business needs are driving (Instant) Payments Innovation

Trending

Trending

  1. HSBC to issue accessible vertical cards

  2. JPMorgan Chase unveils request for pay service

  3. Citi launches digital platform to connect SMEs with local lenders

  4. Big banks invest in accounting software firm Freshbooks

  5. State Street&#39;s Newns takes over as CEO of SIX Digital Exchange

Research
See all reports »
SMEs Front and Centre

SMEs Front and Centre

Love Change: The Dynamics of Modern Leadership

Love Change: The Dynamics of Modern Leadership

Stemming the tide of Social Engineering Scams with Behavioural Insights

Stemming the tide of Social Engineering Scams with Behavioural Insights