News and resources on transaction banking, corporate banking and supply chain finance.
LendInvest secures &#163;150m partnership with Barclays and HSBC

LendInvest secures £150m partnership with Barclays and HSBC

LendInvest, an asset management platform for property finance, has agreed a £150 million partnership with Barclays and HSBC to get funding to UK property entrepreneurs.

The agreement will see the banks fund speciality short-term mortgages through LendInvest’s digital platform, which helps borrowers access property finance in as little as a matter of days.

Barclays joins the firm's roster of financial partners, which already includes HSBC, as well as Citibank, JP Morgan and NAB.

Sean White, MD, securitised products solutions, Barclays, says: "LendInvest is one of the leading fintech property lenders in the UK and their knowledge, expertise in the property lending market, and technology-enabled offering makes this a terrific partnership."

The deal comes weeks after LendInvest listed on the London Stock Exchange.

