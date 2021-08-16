Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Uala

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

BNPL Cards Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Argentina&#39;s Ual&#225; hits $2.45bn valuation on funding round

Argentina's Ualá hits $2.45bn valuation on funding round

Fintech outfit Ualá has raised $350 million at a $2.45 billion valuation in the largest private investment round ever for an Argentine company.

The Series D was co-led by Chinese behemoth Tencent and the SoftBank Innovation Fund, with participation from Goldman Sachs, Soros Found Management, Ribbit, Greyhound and Monashees.

Launched in 2017, Ualá provides users with a Mastercard prepaid card and mobile app offering a host of services, including money transfers, bill payment, personal loans, insurance, investment products, and BNPL instalment payments.

The company has issued more than 3.5 million cards in Argentina and in Mexico, where it launched last year.

With the new funding in place, Ualá says it will invest in its products and boost its team from about 1000 people to 1500 by the end of the year.

Related Companies

Uala

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

BNPL Cards Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Responding to Lending Disruption

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] From Surviving to Thriving: Digital Customer Engagement beyond Video Conferencing[New Impact Study] From Surviving to Thriving: Digital Customer Engagement beyond Video Conferencing

Trending

Related News
Tencent invests in Argentine mobile banking startup Uala
/startups

Tencent invests in Argentine mobile banking startup Uala

Trending

  1. HSBC to issue accessible vertical cards

  2. Scotiabank converts credit card repayments into BNPL instalment plans

  3. JPMorgan Chase unveils request for pay service

  4. UK &#39;social bank&#39; startup Kroo raises &#163;17.7m

  5. Citi launches digital platform to connect SMEs with local lenders

Research
See all reports »
SMEs Front and Centre

SMEs Front and Centre

Love Change: The Dynamics of Modern Leadership

Love Change: The Dynamics of Modern Leadership

Stemming the tide of Social Engineering Scams with Behavioural Insights

Stemming the tide of Social Engineering Scams with Behavioural Insights