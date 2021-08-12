Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Appital raises &#163;2.5m for equity capital marketplace

Appital raises £2.5m for equity capital marketplace

Appital, a London-based marketplace bidding to unlock latent liquidity in equity capital markets, has raised £2.5 million from Frontline Ventures and a host of angels.

The Appital platform allows the buy-side community to gain greater exposure to deal flow and execution opportunities in highly illiquid small and mid-cap stocks.

The firm says it is bringing innovation to equity capital markets, an area largely untouched by automation, plagued by opaque legacy processes.

The new funding will be use to continue developing Appital’s technology infrastructure, integrating with financial institutions and technology vendors, and making engineering hires.

Mark Badyra, CEO, Appital, says: "We enable buy-side firms to radically rethink their approach to interacting with the market, gain exposure to deal flow opportunities they have not been able to access before, and proactively drive liquidity in the market."

