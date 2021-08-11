Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Upgrade hits $3.3bn valuation

Upgrade, the lending platform launched by former LendingClub Chief Renaud Laplanche, has closed a $105 million Series E round at a $3.325 billion pre-money valuation.

Koch Disruptive Technologies led the round, which was joined by BRV and Ventura Capital advised by Julius Baer.

Since launching in 2017, Upgrade has delivered over $7 billion in credit to Americans through cards and loans and is on track to add another $7 billion this year. It now also offers rewards checking accounts with debit cards that pay 2% rewards on everyday transactions and monthly subscriptions.

Says Laplanche: “We have experienced unprecedented growth and profitability this year, and the additional capital will enable us to further establish Upgrade Card as a mainstream credit card and continue designing innovative products that benefit consumers.”

