Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

FalconX

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Markets

Keywords

Blockchain Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Institutional crypto platform FalconX achieves $3.75 billion valuation

Institutional crypto platform FalconX achieves $3.75 billion valuation

FalconX, a one-stop-shop for institutional cryptocurrency market participants, has closed a $210 million Series C financing round, valuing the company at $3.75 billion.

The round was led by Altimeter Capital, Sapphire Ventures and existing investors B Capital Group and Tiger Global Management, with participation from Mirae Asset. Amex Ventures also increased its existing investment as part of this round.

The investment follows FalconX’s $50 million Series B in March 2021 from Tiger Global and B Capital, and its investment from Amex Ventures in December 2020.

The company, which offers trading, credit, and clearing across major cryptocurrencies, has seen net revenue grow 30x year-over-year driven by increased demand for crypto from institutional investors diversifying their crypto assets and seeking an inflationary hedge.

Raghu Yarlagadda, CEO and co-founder of FalconX says the fresh capital will be used to expand its product lines, explore strategic acquisitions, and to hire key executives with backgrounds at the convergence of traditional financial markets, digital assets and technology.

“Serving the world’s leading investors, we are at the forefront of a megatrend which will fundamentally change financial services - if you wouldn’t accept Google or Amazon only working 5 days a week - why aren’t financial services 24/7, truly global, and more accessible?" he says. "Blockchain has proven that it is possible at scale, and FalconX is excited to lead that change.”

Related Companies

FalconX

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Markets

Keywords

Blockchain Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Driving successful Cloud Transformation

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] Driving successful Cloud Transformation[New Paper] Driving successful Cloud Transformation

Trending

Related News
American Express takes stake in crypto trading platform FalconX; Paxos raises $142 million
/crypto

American Express takes stake in crypto trading platform FalconX; Paxos raises $142 million

Trending

  1. GlobaliD and Uphold launch XRP rewards debit card

  2. Woman left on hold for seven hours by HSBC after trying to report fraud

  3. Binance US chief Brooks quits after four months

  4. LSE blames corrupted server for &quot;unacceptable&quot; Eikon outages

  5. MAS to spin off Singapore Fintech Festival as a stand-alone entity

Research
See all reports »
SMEs Front and Centre

SMEs Front and Centre

Love Change: The Dynamics of Modern Leadership

Love Change: The Dynamics of Modern Leadership

Stemming the tide of Social Engineering Scams with Behavioural Insights

Stemming the tide of Social Engineering Scams with Behavioural Insights