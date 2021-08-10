Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Global fintech investment rebounds to hit $98bn in H1

Global fintech investment rebounds to hit $98bn in H1

Global investment in fintech bounced back strongly in the first half of 2021, hitting $98 billion with a record number of deals, according to KPMG.

Following a sticky, Covid-19-hit 2020, funding across VC, PE and venture capital for H1 2021 was up $12 billion from $87 billion in the same period the previous year, with deal volume hitting a record of 2456.

Global VC investment reached over $52 billion for the six months — very close to the annual record of $54 billion seen in 2018. The largest VC rounds include Robinhood ($3.4 billion), Brazil's Nubank ($1.5 billion), BNPL firm Klarna (two rounds totalling $1.9 billion), and Germany-based wealthtech Trade Republic ($900 million).

The US continues to lead fintech funding, accounting for $42.1 billion, with the Americas as a whole making up $51.4 billion. Emea saw $39.1 billion in investment, up from $26 billion in the first half of 2020, while Asia saw $7.5 billion - up from $4.5 billion in H1 2020.

Among the hit sectors so far this year are wealthtech, regtech, crypto and cybersecurity.

Anton Ruddenklau, global co-leader, fintech, KPMG International, says: "Cryptocurrency and blockchain is exploding globally. There’s so much happening in the space right now, between the eCNY project running in China, Facebook’s Diem, a number of ecosystem initiatives — not to mention all the different trading platforms raising money.

"Digital currencies and virtual assets are a big, big topic of conversation. I think for the rest of this year at least, crypto will be a very hot ticket for investors."

