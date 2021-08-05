Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
Bakkt partners Quiznos to pilot restaurant bitcoin payments

Digital asset marketplace Bakkt has teamed up with Quiznos Restaurants to pilot in-store bitcoin payments.

From mid-August, diners at select Quiznos fast food outlets across Denver, including the airport location, will be able to pay for their sandwiches and salads with crypto.

Customers who download the Bakkt app and make crypto payments at the restaurants will get $15 of bitcoin as a reward.

Sheela Zemlin, chief revenue officer, Bakkt, says: "Through this partnership, we are introducing unique experiences to Quiznos customers by enabling them to take advantage of new ways to interact with digital assets and bringing bitcoin utility to the mainstream consumer market."

