News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
Feedzai adds behavioural biometrics to its arsenal with acquisition of Revelock

Feedzai adds behavioural biometrics to its arsenal with acquisition of Revelock

Fresh from a $200 million funding round earlier this year, Feedzai has acquired behavioural biometric platform Revelock to provide an additional layer of transaction protection as more shoppers - and crooks - move online.

Feedzai says the combination will create a vault of more than a trillion data points, sessions, and profiles of both good and bad actors.

Feedzai Segment of One Profiling uses 150 billion data points to decide if the transaction is fraud or not. To top this, Revelock brings biometric intelligence from every user, device, and session connecting to the system.

Revelock’s technology is capable of detecting the subtle changes in user behavior - such as differences in how you hold your phone or how quickly you navigate a banking app - and predict whether a session should or shouldn’t be trusted.

Nuno Sebastiao, CEO of Feedzai, says: "Adding Revelock to our clients’ arsenal changes the paradigm from securing transactions in real-time - something we were already doing - to effectively preventing crime before it happens.”

