MUFG launches second fintech VC fund

MUFG launches second fintech VC fund

Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) has set up its second venture capital fund to invest a $182 pot in fintech startups.

MUFG established the first 20 billion yen fund in early 2019, putting together a team of VCs and other experts with a history of working with, and investing in, Japanese and global startups to run MUFG Innovation Partners.

The fund has made strategic investments in more than 20 fintech-related startups both in Japan and overseas.

Now it is launching the second fund, of the same size, to continue the process and build ties with the fintech community, highlighting ESG as one particular area of interest.

