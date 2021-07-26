Paystone bags another C$30m

Canada's Paystone has secured a C$30 million investment from the private equity arm of Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale.

Paystone's payment processing and customer engagement software is live at over 30,000 merchant locations across Canada and the US which collectively process over C$10 billion a year in bank-card volume.



The latest funding, which comes after a C$69 million raise in January, will be used to fuel the company's growth as it builds on its recent move into the US.



Tarique Al-Ansari, CEO, Paystone, says: "The support from such a highly respected European investor paired with our existing backers positions Paystone to continue to capitalize on both our organic and acquisitive growth strategies."