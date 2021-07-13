SIX buys ETF data specialist Ultumus

Swiss exchange operator SIX has acquired international index and ETF data specialist Ultumus from investment firm ETFS Capital. Financial terms were not disclosed.

SIX says the acquisition boosts its data offering in the fast-growing ETF market, which is predicted to reach record assets of $9 trillion by the end of the second quarter.



SIX and London-based Ultumus are long-time partners on the index-business side. The Ultumus data universe covers approximately 7700 ETF products, accounting for 95% of the market.



Marion Leslie, head, financial information, SIX, says: "With Ultumus we have found the right partner with unique expertise in ETFs and managed data services."



In February, SIX took a majority stake in Orenda Software Solutions, a Canadian-based AI platform specialising in ESG and alternative data sets.