Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/markets

News and resources on capital markets, exchanges, trade execution and post-trade settlement.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

SIX Swiss Exchange

Lead Channel

Markets

Keywords

Market data distribution Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
SIX buys ETF data specialist Ultumus

SIX buys ETF data specialist Ultumus

Swiss exchange operator SIX has acquired international index and ETF data specialist Ultumus from investment firm ETFS Capital. Financial terms were not disclosed.

SIX says the acquisition boosts its data offering in the fast-growing ETF market, which is predicted to reach record assets of $9 trillion by the end of the second quarter.

SIX and London-based Ultumus are long-time partners on the index-business side. The Ultumus data universe covers approximately 7700 ETF products, accounting for 95% of the market.

Marion Leslie, head, financial information, SIX, says: "With Ultumus we have found the right partner with unique expertise in ETFs and managed data services."

In February, SIX took a majority stake in Orenda Software Solutions, a Canadian-based AI platform specialising in ESG and alternative data sets.

Related Companies

SIX Swiss Exchange

Lead Channel

Markets

Keywords

Market data distribution Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Survey Report] Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Agile cloud migration and the customer experience connection[Webinar] Agile cloud migration and the customer experience connection

Trending

Related News
SIX acquires majority stake in social media analytics vendor Orenda
/markets

SIX acquires majority stake in social media analytics vendor Orenda

Trending

  1. Charles Schwab faces $200m hit over SEC robo advisor investigation

  2. Google plans fintech move in Japan

  3. Wise completes largest direct listing in UK history at &#163;8bn

  4. AmEx brings digital receipts to Amazon purchases

  5. CIBC inks Microsoft Azure deal

Research
See all reports »
Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services

Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services

The Future of Payments 2021

The Future of Payments 2021

The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud

The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud