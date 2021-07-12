Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
RVU to acquire digital mortgage startup Mojo

RVU, owner of Uswitch, Confused.com and Money.co.uk, is taking on the UK mortgages sector by agreeing to acquire Mojo Mortgages.

Mojo, based in Manchester, is a free online mortgage broker, delivering personalised mortgage recommendations through a hybrid of smart tech and human mortgage experts.

The firm offers access to deals from more than 90 lenders, providing users with free advice on the best options before handling the application process on their behalf.

Luanch in 2018 by industry veterans, Mojo Mortgages claims to help around 70,000 people a month to get a personalised mortgage recommendation.

Tariq Syed, CEO of RVU, says the acquisition will enable the company to own the entire mortgage journey for customers from the moment they seek information and advice, to applying and securing a mortgage.

“Millions of mortgage seekers are coming to us through trusted sites like Money.co.uk, Uswitch and Confused.com," he says. "Owning every part of the process means we can improve their experience from start to finish. This is a unique fusion of capabilities, combining our growing audiences with the most advanced digital broker in the UK."

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

