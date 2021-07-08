Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
Goldman Sachs Younited

Retail banking

Cloud Payments

BNPL Credit referencing and support
Goldman Sachs joins $170m funding round for French fintech Younited

Younited, a Paris-based credit and payment platform, has raised $170 million in a funding round joined by Goldman Sachs and Bridgepoint.

Founded in 2009 to simplify the credit process for consumers and businesses, Younited operates a cloud-only SaaS platform that uses data from open banking to make lending decisions.

A fully EU-accredited Credit Institution operating in five European countries, the firm has facilitated more than EUR2.4 billion in finance since launch.

In 2018, the company launched a B2B package and now works with more than 30 firms - including Orange Bank, N26, HSBC France and Lydia.

The new funding will be used to build the partner network, launch a staged payment product that lets firms offer customers the option to spread payments over three to 48 months, and hire 200 staffers.

Charles Egly, CEO, Younited, says: "Within nine years, through huge technological investment, Younited has changed the rules of the game, and has profoundly transformed credit and payment practices. Structured to avoid risks from excess debt, while remaining fair and ethical, credit is the key driver of economic and consumer revival."

Goldman Sachs Younited

Retail banking

Cloud Payments

BNPL Credit referencing and support
Goldman Sachs

