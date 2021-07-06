Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Moneyhub

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Payments

Keywords

Open APIs OPEN BANKING
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Direct Line founder backs Moneyhub

Direct Line founder backs Moneyhub

UK Open Finance platform Moneyhub has raised $18 million in a funding round led by the founder of Direct Line and Esure, Sir Peter Wood.

Wood is leading the round through his newly formed vehicle, SPWOne. Previous investors, including Nationwide Building Society, are joining the round.

The Moneyhub platform provides a suite of Open Banking and Open Finance data connections, intelligence and payment solutions through APIs and white label products.

This means, says the firm, that clients such as Nationwide and Standard Life can access data, analytics and actionable insights to drive customer engagement through hyper-personalised experiences.

The funding will be used to continue Moneyhub's push into new areas such as wealth, insurance and retail, as well as to expand into Europe.

Says Wood, said: "Open Finance is a permanent technological revolution, fundamentally changing the way businesses interact with their customers. I believe Moneyhub is an outstanding innovator led by a strong management team and is well positioned to be a global leader in the open finance space."

Related Companies

Moneyhub

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Payments

Keywords

Open APIs OPEN BANKING
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How banks are combining technology and education to combat fraud[Webinar] How banks are combining technology and education to combat fraud

Trending

Related News
Nationwide takes stake in Moneyhub
/startups

Nationwide takes stake in Moneyhub

Moneyhub adds payment initiation to account aggregation platform

Moneyhub adds payment initiation to account aggregation platform

Trending

  1. Chase customers become instant billionaires

  2. Ripple hires Mastercard&#39;s Sendi Young as European lead

  3. For Revolut, points means prizes

  4. Booking.com creates fintech unit

  5. Revolut chasing $1bn in fundraising - reports

Research
See all reports »
Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services

Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services

The Future of Payments 2021

The Future of Payments 2021

The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud

The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud