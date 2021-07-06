Funding Options launches green finance marketplace

Funding Options has launched a green finance marketplace to help UK SMEs source funding to achieve their sustainability goals.

With UK SMEs responsible for approximately 25% of the nation’s CO2 emissions, Funding Options says its new marketplace will help to bring greater transparency and awareness of the funding options available to support firms seeking to reduce their carbon footprint.



Lenders including Swishfund and Cambridge & Counties Bank have joined the platform’s Green Lender panel to help businesses source the right funding to achieve their sustainability goals.



Firms can access funding to facilitate the purchase of ‘green assets’ - for example, solar panels or clean vehicles. Lenders will also be matched with ‘green businesses’ displaying strong environmental credentials, such as those participating in renewable, low carbon or sustainable activities.



Simon Cureton, CEO, Funding Options, says: "Data analytics and open banking APIs help to ensure that green borrowers are matched with the appropriate lenders, incentivising SMEs to focus on their environmental footprint."