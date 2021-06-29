Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Call centre data security firm Semafone scores majority investment

Call centre data security firm Semafone scores majority investment

Call centre data security and compliance specialist Semafone has secured a majority investment from PE firm Livingbridge. Terms were not disclosed.

Semafone provides technology that helps businesses remove the burden of lengthy, manual processes around consumer data protection, regulatory compliance and security.

The firm argues that as payments and customer interactions become increasingly digitised - and with data breaches on the rise - it is in line to benefit.

Gary Barnett, CEO, Semafone, says: “Our commitment to ensuring data security is stronger now than ever, and with this investment we now have the opportunity to educate, inform, and change the way organisations process and secure sensitive customer data.”

