Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wholesale banking

News and resources on transaction banking, corporate banking and supply chain finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Finastra

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Channels

Covid-19 Retail banking

Keywords

OPEN BANKING Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
BaaS to make a splash - survey

BaaS to make a splash - survey

Banking-as-a-Service and embedded financial services are set to have a notable impact on the industry in the next 12 months, according to a global survey from Finastra.

Of 785 bankers from the US, UK, Singapore, France, Germany, Hong Kong and the UAE quizzed, 85% expect BaaS to make an impact over the next year, with 40% believing this will be "significant".

Meanwhile, 94% of those surveyed agree that Open Banking is important to their organisation, with 63% reporting that it’s enabled them to improve customer experience and 59% stating that it’s helped attract new types of customers.

Collaboration remains important to 94% of financial services institutions, though there remain several existing and new barriers surrounding regulation, security, and technology.

Complex regulations have been identified as a significant barrier, with 40% of global respondents agreeing. France (47%), Singapore (45%) and Germany (44%) picked this as their number one barrier.

An increase in security risk was identified as the top barrier by banks in the US, Hong Kong and the UAE (all 40%), while legacy systems and IT was cited as the top barrier to collaboration in the UK (48%).

Covid-19 has acted as an accelerator for businesses to adapt and invest in new technology and innovation, according to eight out of 10 respondents.

Eli Rosner, chief product and technology officer, Finastra, says: "Our findings show how financial institutions are already benefiting from Open Banking and, new this year, a growing role for BaaS.

"We believe that these initiatives have already started paving the way to true Open Finance, helping financial services institutions to develop and enhance the services they provide to their customers."

Related Companies

Finastra

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Channels

Covid-19 Retail banking

Keywords

OPEN BANKING Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Five Business Benefits for Analysing and Combatting Fraud

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] Sustainable Finance Live - Valuing Nature: Better Assessing Financial Risk[New Report] Sustainable Finance Live - Valuing Nature: Better Assessing Financial Risk

Trending

Related News
Société Générale CIO: how BaaS is future-proofing banking business models
/devops

Société Générale CIO: how BaaS is future-proofing banking business models

Trending

  1. Big banks back Swift&#39;s new platform and ISO 20022 roadmap

  2. Revolut losses almost double to &#163;207 million

  3. CMA warns Monzo over banking transaction history breaches

  4. Fiserv and Deutsche Bank form merchant acquiring joint venture in Germany

  5. Visa to acquire Tink for €1.8 billion

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Payments 2021

The Future of Payments 2021

The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud

The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud

Identity verification’s integral position in evolving digital transformation

Identity verification’s integral position in evolving digital transformation