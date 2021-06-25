Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Legal Money Laundering
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
UK cops seize &#163;114m in crypto

UK cops seize £114m in crypto

UK police have seized £114 million in cryptocurrency as part of a money laundering investigation.

The seizure - the largest ever in the UK and believed to be one of the largest globally - was carried out by the Met’s Economic Crime Command on the back of intelligence received about the transfer of criminal assets.

The sums seized were more than double the £47 million recovered from criminal investigations in the financial year 2020/21.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Graham McNulty says: "Cash remains king, but as technology and online platforms develop, some are moving to more sophisticated methods of laundering their profits.

"But, we have highly trained officers and specialist units working day and night to remain one step ahead."

Police did not provide details on what cryptocurrencies were seized or the money laundering investigation.

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Legal Money Laundering
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2021

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Identity Verification's integral position in evolving Digital Transformation[New Impact Study] Identity Verification's integral position in evolving Digital Transformation

Trending

Trending

  1. Revolut losses almost double to &#163;207 million

  2. Big banks back Swift&#39;s new platform and ISO 20022 roadmap

  3. CMA warns Monzo over banking transaction history breaches

  4. Fiserv and Deutsche Bank form merchant acquiring joint venture in Germany

  5. YES Bank launches musical logo

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Payments 2021

The Future of Payments 2021

The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud

The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud

Identity verification’s integral position in evolving digital transformation

Identity verification’s integral position in evolving digital transformation