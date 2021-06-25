UK cops seize £114m in crypto

UK police have seized £114 million in cryptocurrency as part of a money laundering investigation.

The seizure - the largest ever in the UK and believed to be one of the largest globally - was carried out by the Met’s Economic Crime Command on the back of intelligence received about the transfer of criminal assets.



The sums seized were more than double the £47 million recovered from criminal investigations in the financial year 2020/21.



Deputy Assistant Commissioner Graham McNulty says: "Cash remains king, but as technology and online platforms develop, some are moving to more sophisticated methods of laundering their profits.



"But, we have highly trained officers and specialist units working day and night to remain one step ahead."



Police did not provide details on what cryptocurrencies were seized or the money laundering investigation.



