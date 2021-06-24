Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

MasterCard RailsBank UniZest

Lead Channel

Financial inclusion

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Cards Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Unizest launches account for overseas workers in the UK

Unizest launches account for overseas workers in the UK

The Unizest brand has been relaunched, working with job recruiters to offer overseas workers in the UK an electronic current account.

Originally set up for international students, Unizest’s e-account will now be broadened to include new workers to the UK.

The firm has enlisted Mastercard and Railsbank for the product and has also received the backing of the Association of Labour Providers, and several international recruiters.

It re-enters the arena as the pandemic and Brexit leave many sectors - including healthcare, hospitality and agriculture - facing staff shortages.

Unizest says that its simple and secure five-step onboarding process, allows workers and students coming to the UK to open an e-current account before they leave their home country. Upon arrival in the UK, customers receive their debit Mastercard and can send and receive money overseas as well as manage their money through an app.

The company is also claiming to be "more than a fintech", offering an integrated ‘community’ feature with useful information, advice and tips in conjunction with Just Good Work.

Matt Oldham, co-founder of Neofin Ventures - the company behind Unizest’s launch - says: “Our aim with Unizest is to ensure that all newcomers to the UK, whether that be for work or for study, are given the best start when embarking on their new life here. We want to help smooth the transition by removing one of the biggest hurdles they face - setting up basic banking services.

“By kick-starting the process of getting an account, before new hires even arrive in the UK, Unizest enables businesses to focus on the many other processes and aspects of recruitment.”

Related Companies

MasterCard RailsBank UniZest

Lead Channel

Financial inclusion

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Cards Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] What does a digital-first ‘Bank for the Future’ look like?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[EBAday Online Webinar On-Demand] Modernising retail payments in Europe[EBAday Online Webinar On-Demand] Modernising retail payments in Europe

Trending

Trending

  1. Revolut losses almost double to &#163;207 million

  2. CMA warns Monzo over banking transaction history breaches

  3. YES Bank launches musical logo

  4. Fiserv and Deutsche Bank form merchant acquiring joint venture in Germany

  5. Goldman Sachs to disrupt UK transaction business market

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Payments 2021

The Future of Payments 2021

The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud

The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud

Identity verification’s integral position in evolving digital transformation

Identity verification’s integral position in evolving digital transformation