Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

HAWK.AI

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Start ups

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Hawk AI plots global expansion on $10 million fund raise

Hawk AI plots global expansion on $10 million fund raise

Germany's Hawk AI has raised $10 million in a Series A round led by BlackFin Capital Partners to finance global expansion for its AI-based AML platform.

The AML software provider says it will use the investment to expand its product and market footprint to Singapore and the UAE from its current focus on banks, payment firms & fintechs within Europe and the US.

The firm's software identifies patterns of suspicious activity in financial transactions with the help of artificial intelligence and provides anti-money-laundering experts with actionable alerts.

Drawing insights from the ongoing monitoring of billions of transactions annually, the product forms a platform for information sharing and surveillance across multiple financial institutions.

Hawk AI was founded in 2018 by Tobias Schweiger and Wolfgang Berner, who both previously held senior leadership roles at PAY.ON and ACI Worldwide. The firm counts among its customers and partners Ratepay, North American Bancard and Modularbank.

"Regulators and financial institutions around the world understand that the problem of financial crime and compliance cannot be solved with legacy, rules-based software alone,” says Maxime Mandin, investment director at BlackFin Capital Partners. “In an increasingly dynamic market, Hawk AI stands out as the next generation solution for Transactions Surveillance, with strong references not only in the mid-market but also with large-scale, complex deployments.”

Related Companies

HAWK.AI

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Start ups

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] The work ahead in Banking & Financial Services: The Digital Road to Financial Wellness

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] Sustainable Finance Live - Valuing Nature: Better Assessing Financial Risk[New Report] Sustainable Finance Live - Valuing Nature: Better Assessing Financial Risk

Trending

Trending

  1. Revolut losses almost double to &#163;207 million

  2. YES Bank launches musical logo

  3. Fiserv and Deutsche Bank form merchant acquiring joint venture in Germany

  4. CMA warns Monzo over banking transaction history breaches

  5. Goldman Sachs to disrupt UK transaction business market

Research
See all reports »
The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud

The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud

Identity verification’s integral position in evolving digital transformation

Identity verification’s integral position in evolving digital transformation

Refreshing Payment Orchestration for a digital future

Refreshing Payment Orchestration for a digital future