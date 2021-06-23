Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Emma

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking Personal finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Emma to build super app

Emma to build super app

Budgetting app Emma is to expand its portfolio of services to include free stock trading, crypto, P2P payments, hjigh interest savings accounts and credit scores.

Emma customers currently use the app to track and manage their day to day spending.

Launched three years ago, the company currently counts 600,000 customers in the UK, US and Canada. The app has analysed more than £100bn+ worth of transaction value so far and 10% of the current monthly Open Banking traffic in the UK is attributed to Emma.

On the plans to expand the product set, Edoardo Moreni, CEO of Emma, states: "Our plan has always been to bring access to financial services closer to our users. We are thrilled to be able to release commission free trading later in September alongside cryptocurrencies and commodities.

"Investments will be just one of the many verticals we’ll fully integrate in Emma. Our customers will also be able to send and request money to their friends, access their credit score in the app and save with top leading market interest rates."

The trading platform will feature stocks from public companies from the UK and the US as well as various ETFs. Customers will also be able to invest in cryptocurrencies and commodities by the end of Q4.

Moreni says the savings account will be able to return up to 5% interest rate via cryptocurrencies. In Q1 2022, users will also have their credit score in the Emma app.

Related Companies

Emma

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking Personal finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Beyond 2021 – Why infinite reinvention is key to digital transformation

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Survey Report] Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative[New Survey Report] Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative

Trending

Related News
Emma activates Monzo API integration

Emma activates Monzo API integration

Trending

  1. Revolut losses almost double to &#163;207 million

  2. YES Bank launches musical logo

  3. Fiserv and Deutsche Bank form merchant acquiring joint venture in Germany

  4. CMA warns Monzo over banking transaction history breaches

  5. Goldman Sachs to disrupt UK transaction business market

Research
See all reports »
The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud

The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud

Identity verification’s integral position in evolving digital transformation

Identity verification’s integral position in evolving digital transformation

Refreshing Payment Orchestration for a digital future

Refreshing Payment Orchestration for a digital future