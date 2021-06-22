Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

PayPal Visa

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Payments Wholesale banking

Keywords

Blockchain DeFi
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Visa and PayPal back $300m Blockchain Capital fund

Visa and PayPal back $300m Blockchain Capital fund

Visa and PayPal have invested in the latest, $300 million, fund from venture capital firm Blockchain Capital.

Blockchain Capital V will focus its investments on firm in blockchain infrastructure, DeFi, NFTs and emerging applications of blockchain technology.

Since its inception in 2013, Blockchain Capital has invested in 110 companies, protocols and crypto assets across the ecosystem, building up a portfolio that includes big names such as Coinbase, Kraken, Anchorage and OpenSea.

As well as investing in the fund, Visa and PayPal will participate in Blockchain Capital's strategic partnership programme. Both payment giants have taken major steps in recent months to embrace digital currencies.

Jose Fernandez da Ponte, VP, GM, blockchain, crypto and digital currencies, PayPal, says: "PayPal is committed to fostering an ecosystem of companies making digital currencies more accessible, useful and secure.

"Investing in Blockchain Capital's new fund allows us to engage with the entrepreneurs driving the future of the decentralized economy and the new wave of financial services."

Vasant Prabhu, CFO, Visa, adds: "We're focused on enhancing all forms of money movement, whether on the Visa network, or beyond. Through our relationship with Blockchain Capital, we are deepening our efforts to shape and support the role that digital currencies play in the future."

Related Companies

PayPal Visa

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Payments Wholesale banking

Keywords

Blockchain DeFi
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Refreshing Payment Orchestration for a digital future

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[EBAday Online Webinar On-Demand] Modernising retail payments in Europe[EBAday Online Webinar On-Demand] Modernising retail payments in Europe

Trending

Related News
Venmo lets users buy and sell crypto
/crypto

Venmo lets users buy and sell crypto

PayPal lets users pay in crypto
/crypto

PayPal lets users pay in crypto

Visa conducts first settlement transaction in USD Coin

29 Mar

Visa prepares for crypto future

01 Feb

Ripple invests $25m in XRP in Blockchain Capital fund

11 Apr 2018

Trending

  1. PayPal vets launch decentralised cross-border payment network

  2. Revolut losses almost double to &#163;207 million

  3. YES Bank launches musical logo

  4. Fiserv and Deutsche Bank form merchant acquiring joint venture in Germany

  5. Goldman Sachs to disrupt UK transaction business market

Research
See all reports »
The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud

The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud

Identity verification’s integral position in evolving digital transformation

Identity verification’s integral position in evolving digital transformation

Refreshing Payment Orchestration for a digital future

Refreshing Payment Orchestration for a digital future