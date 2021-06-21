Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Morgan Stanley co-leads $48m funding round for blockchain player Securitize

Morgan Stanley co-leads $48m funding round for blockchain player Securitize

Digital asset securities firm Securitize has raised $48 million in a Series B funding round led by funds managed by Morgan Stanley Tactical Value and Blockchain Capital.

The oversubscribed round was joined by va Labs, IDC Ventures, Migration Capital, NTT Data, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Blockchain Ventures, Borderless Capital, Global Brain, Mouro Capital, Ripio, Ripple and SPiCE VC.

Securitize brings together businesses seeking to raise capital with individuals and institutions seeking to invest in the private capital markets through its fully-digital, regulatory compliant, end-to-end blockchain platform for issuing digital asset securities, managing them and facilitating their trading to provide liquidity.

The raise comes before the anticipated launch of Securitize Markets, a marketplace designed for the trading of digital asset securities, providing a path to liquidity for the private capital markets.

The firm also recently launched an asset management subsidiary, Securitize Capital, and two inaugural cryptocurrency yield funds.

Pedro Teixeira, co-head, Morgan Stanley Tactical Value Investing - who joins the Securitize board - says: “We make long-term investments in businesses and asset classes that are ahead of the curve. Our investment in Securitize is a sign that we believe in the growth and adoption of digital asset securities.”

