Crediverso preps personal finance platform for US Hispanic community

Crediverso, a startup building a personal finance platform for the Hispanic community in the US, has raised $3.1 million in seed funding.

Bessemer Venture Partners, Act One Ventures, Point 72 Ventures and Clocktower Ventures joined the round for Crediverso, which is targeting the 62 million Hispanic people in the US - many of which are underbanked.



Set for launch this summer, the platform will offer Spanish-language credit checks and a bilingual comparison tool for a host of financial products, including money transfer remittances.



“Individuals can be charged upwards of 15-20% to send money each time they transact,” says Carlos Hernandez, CEO, Crediverso. “We empower consumers to compare options across all providers so they can find cheaper rates and send more money back to their families living abroad."



The platform will also offer a live forum moderated by Spanish-speaking expert advisors where users can ask their money questions to personal finance experts and celebrities from within the Hispanic community.



