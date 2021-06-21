Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Yes Bank

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Eftpos Marketing Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
YES Bank launches musical logo

YES Bank launches musical logo

India's YES Bank has launched a musical logo designed to "engage with consumers more deeply by creating a multisensory experience".

Customers will be able to hear the "joyful, heart-stirring melody" when they log into online and mobile banking, at the point-of-sale, Interactive Voice Response (IVR) and mobile ringtones.

Jasneet Bachal, chief marketing officer, YES Bank, says: "With the new sonic identity, we have attempted to evolve the brand identity into a simple, memorable and modernized sound - a harmony to engage the customer on a multi-sensory level, optimized for use in digital contexts."

Related Companies

Yes Bank

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Eftpos Marketing Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [EBAday Online Webinar On-Demand] Modernising retail payments in Europe

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[EBAday Online Webinar On-Demand] Modernising retail payments in Europe[EBAday Online Webinar On-Demand] Modernising retail payments in Europe

Trending

Related News
YES Bank deploys AI robot to interact with customers on WhatsApp
/retail

YES Bank deploys AI robot to interact with customers on WhatsApp

Mastercard unveils music single featuring its sonic brand
/payments

Mastercard unveils music single featuring its sonic brand

YES Bank partners Microsoft to turbocharge chatbot

04 Sep 2019

Trending

  1. Stripe launches ID verification tool; sees strong investor interest

  2. PayPal vets launch decentralised cross-border payment network

  3. Wipro appoints YES Bank tech chief as CIO

  4. AmEx opens first business banking accounts

  5. Lloyds Banking Group appoints David Gledhill from DBS as chief operating officer

Research
See all reports »
The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud

The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud

Identity verification’s integral position in evolving digital transformation

Identity verification’s integral position in evolving digital transformation

Refreshing Payment Orchestration for a digital future

Refreshing Payment Orchestration for a digital future