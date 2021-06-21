YES Bank launches musical logo

India's YES Bank has launched a musical logo designed to "engage with consumers more deeply by creating a multisensory experience".

Customers will be able to hear the "joyful, heart-stirring melody" when they log into online and mobile banking, at the point-of-sale, Interactive Voice Response (IVR) and mobile ringtones.



Jasneet Bachal, chief marketing officer, YES Bank, says: "With the new sonic identity, we have attempted to evolve the brand identity into a simple, memorable and modernized sound - a harmony to engage the customer on a multi-sensory level, optimized for use in digital contexts."