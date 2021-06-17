Universal shopping app nate raises $38m

Nate, an AI-based online shopping tool that centralises buys onto a single platform, has raised $38 million in a series A funding round led by Renegade Partners.

Forerunner Ventures, Canaan Partners and Coatue Management participated in the round.



Launched last year, the nate app enables users to buy a product from any e-commerce site with the click of a button, acting as a universal shopping tool.



The firm has been doubling its userbase every six weeks, tapping onto the huge US e-commerce market.



It has recently launched its own pay later offering and is prepping social functions that will give creators cash-back for any purchases followers make from their lists.



Albert Saniger, CEO, nate, says: “For the first time in history, shoppers have a seamless, universal, and private way of buying anything online.”