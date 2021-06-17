Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Universal shopping app nate raises $38m

Nate, an AI-based online shopping tool that centralises buys onto a single platform, has raised $38 million in a series A funding round led by Renegade Partners.

Forerunner Ventures, Canaan Partners and Coatue Management participated in the round.

Launched last year, the nate app enables users to buy a product from any e-commerce site with the click of a button, acting as a universal shopping tool.

The firm has been doubling its userbase every six weeks, tapping onto the huge US e-commerce market.

It has recently launched its own pay later offering and is prepping social functions that will give creators cash-back for any purchases followers make from their lists.

Albert Saniger, CEO, nate, says: “For the first time in history, shoppers have a seamless, universal, and private way of buying anything online.”

