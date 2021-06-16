Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
SME banking platform Novo raises $40.7m

Novo, a digital-only bank for US small businesses, has raised $40.7 million in a Series A funding round led by Valar Ventures.

Crosslink Capital, Rainfall Ventures, Red Sea Ventures, and BoxGroup joined the round for Novo, which launched in 2018 offering SMEs access to a free paperless business checking account with debit card access, all managed through a mobile app.

The firm has seen more than 100,000 small businesses open an account and this year surpassed $1 billion in lifetime transactions.

The funding will be used to build out the Novo platform, with a focus on helping business owners simplify their finances and optimise their cash flow, and to double headcount to more than 120.

Tyler McIntyre, CTO, Novo, says: "Novo will continue to focus on solving the top problems small businesses face: cashflow through faster payments, and access to lending products banks traditionally do not offer to small businesses."

Related News
