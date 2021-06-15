Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
ThinCats

Alternative lender ThinCats scores &#163;160m investment

Alternative lender ThinCats scores £160m investment

ThinCats, an alternative lender to UK SMEs, has secured a £160 million strategic investment from Wafra Capital Partners (WCP).

ThinCats, which has already lent nearly £1 billion to SMEs, says the investment, alongside two bank funding agreements, will enable it to lend another £2 billion.

Amany Attia, CEO, ThinCats, says: “This is an important next step for us as a lender and allows us to bring the benefits of non-bank lending to a wider universe of mid-sized businesses.”

Rachid Ouaich, MD - Europe, WCP, adds: “We have known ThinCats for a couple of years and been impressed how they have been able to scale the business, create a profitable platform and navigate the pandemic.

"Our capital is perfectly suited to assisting ThinCats on its next stage of growth."

